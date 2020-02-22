AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.12. AMREP shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 60,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,981 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.