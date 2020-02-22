Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 320,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.