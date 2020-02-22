Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,099. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

