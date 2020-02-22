Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million

Equities analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post $71.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $88.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $290.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.25 million, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.79. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

