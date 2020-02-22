Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AFLAC also reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

