Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.71. Genesco reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 275,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $569.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

