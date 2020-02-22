Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 855.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

