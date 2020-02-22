Analysts Set Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target at $5.67

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLO. ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 259,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

