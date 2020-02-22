Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.48-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61.

ARD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE ARD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 60,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.