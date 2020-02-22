Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ardagh Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ARD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 60,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

