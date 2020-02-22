aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.40. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 247,091 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.43.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

