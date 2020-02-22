Auroracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $849,346.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $849,346.00 and $30.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

