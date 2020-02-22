Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Avis Budget Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.75 EPS.

CAR traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 3,068,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

