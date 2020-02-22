Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,718 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFA. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

