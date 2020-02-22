BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches Market Cap of $481,123.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $481,123.00 and approximately $43,781.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,493,151 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

