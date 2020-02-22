Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and $33.93 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About Binance USD