BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 155190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioScrip stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

