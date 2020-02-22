BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 155190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.39.
BioScrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOS)
BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.
