Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $372.99 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $3.75 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $372.99 or 0.03867353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp, Kucoin, Bisq and CoinTiger. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,641.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00762973 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000564 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,292,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, COSS, Gate.io, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, CoinEx, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, BitMarket, CoinBene, cfinex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Koinex, Bitsane, Bit2C, bitFlyer, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, WEX, Koinim, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, BigONE, ACX, FCoin, BTCC, HBUS, Tidex, WazirX, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, UEX, Korbit, DragonEX, xBTCe, Gatecoin, Coinone, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Allcoin, BitForex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, BitBay, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Mercado Bitcoin, Fatbtc, Crex24, Bitso, Coinhub, Coindeal, Bitbank, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Coinsuper, Braziliex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, B2BX, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, Zaif, Bisq, QBTC, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, Liqui, Bleutrade, Exmo, Bibox, Ovis, IDCM, CoinExchange, DSX, GOPAX, BTC Markets, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, Coinfloor, CPDAX, Graviex, Bitstamp, OKCoin International, RightBTC, Independent Reserve, Coinbe, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Buda, Huobi, Indodax, YoBit, C2CX, MBAex, Liquid, Coinrail, Bitinka, Binance, EXX, Kuna, Kraken, Iquant and Koineks. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

