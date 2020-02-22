BitTube Market Cap Achieves $2.71 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $4,723.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00819133 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 239,169,133 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

