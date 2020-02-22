Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post sales of $226.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.12 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $216.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $942.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $944.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $75.58. 421,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.32, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 39.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

