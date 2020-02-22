Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $17,832,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $13,572,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 1,925,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,939. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit