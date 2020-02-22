Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.11

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.11 and traded as high as $216.32. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $211.52, with a volume of 44,878 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.44.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$191.55.

About Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

