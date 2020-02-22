Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. Brady also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of BRC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 415,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,976. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brady from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

