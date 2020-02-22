Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Shares of JKHY traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.01. 418,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,571. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,957,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.