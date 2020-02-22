Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Lennar reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.65. 1,491,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

