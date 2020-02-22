Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $159.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.70 million. South State posted sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in South State by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 235,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

