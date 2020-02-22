Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. 906,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $122.44 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,032. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

