Brokerages Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of Actuant stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51. Actuant has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit