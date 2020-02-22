Brokerages Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of Actuant stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51. Actuant has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.