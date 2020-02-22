Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce $702.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.69 million and the highest is $712.30 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $604.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 313,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

