Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. FLIR Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 713,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.