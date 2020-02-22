Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 510,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.72.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

