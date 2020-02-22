Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) PT at C$60.18

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.19. 603,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,347. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.