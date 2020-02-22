Brokerages Set Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $39.33

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 993,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,666 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 59.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 970,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

