Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.31. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 286,782 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Lloyd Wennlund purchased 4,200 shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

