Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.22

Shares of Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.22 and traded as low as $56.00. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 89,822 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAPD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.25.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

