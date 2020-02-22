Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.79. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 109,250 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPST shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.