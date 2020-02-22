Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-332 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 182,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,823. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

