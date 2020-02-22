CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

News articles about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

