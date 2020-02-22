Centauri One Day Volume Reaches $349.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last week, Centauri has traded up 313.6% against the dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $121,300.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.63 or 0.06617458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00060310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027637 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,397,467 coins and its circulating supply is 46,623,946 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

