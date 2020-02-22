Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

