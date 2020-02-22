ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $28,823.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Huobi and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00051455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,597.85 or 0.99452551 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

