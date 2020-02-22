Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.943 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Cheesecake Factory also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.93.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,184,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

