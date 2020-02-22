Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $670.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.86 million to $672.80 million. Cimpress reported sales of $661.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.52. 323,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

