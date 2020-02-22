Citigroup Raises KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $21.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.