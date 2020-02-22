Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.67. Clearfield shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 26,694 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

