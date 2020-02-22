Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $897.83

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $897.83 and traded as low as $873.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $873.00, with a volume of 103,105 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLIN shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 941.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 896.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.75.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

