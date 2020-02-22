CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.26. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNX Resources stock remained flat at $$6.66 during trading on Friday. 3,967,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.