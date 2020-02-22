Color Platform Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $7,596.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,684.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.50 or 0.03862190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00759611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019316 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

