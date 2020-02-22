Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Commscope stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 5,630,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 521.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

