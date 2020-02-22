Comparing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & AMEN Properties (NYSE:AMEN)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 38.83% 8.98% 4.18% AMEN Properties 24.40% 7.59% 7.03%

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $80.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Douglas Emmett and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 3 1 0 2.25 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 8.34 $363.71 million $2.10 21.20 AMEN Properties $4.61 million 8.16 $5.18 million N/A N/A

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

